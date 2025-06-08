WATCH: Sardine run draws crowds of local fishermen

Local fishermen hit the shores as sardine shoals make their big South coast splash during the annual Sardine Run.
Every year local fishermen flock to the South Coast beaches during the annual sardine run.
Annually billions of sardines make their way northwards from the Augulhas Bank to Mozambique and beyond due to the cold-water current.
The Citizen’s photographic editor Michel Bega recently visited the area where he shot this video.
Some are calling it the greatest shoal on earth.
With sharks and dolphins joining the spectacle, beaches have been closed for public safety.
