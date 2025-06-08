Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH: Sardine run draws crowds of local fishermen

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

8 June 2025

03:39 pm

Local fishermen hit the shores as sardine shoals make their big South coast splash during the annual Sardine Run.

Every year local fishermen flock to the South Coast beaches during the annual sardine run.

Annually billions of sardines make their way northwards from the Augulhas Bank to Mozambique and beyond due to the cold-water current.

The Citizen’s photographic editor Michel Bega recently visited the area where he shot this video.

Some are calling it the greatest shoal on earth.

With sharks and dolphins joining the spectacle, beaches have been closed for public safety.

Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast residents use nets to collect sardines, 7 June 2025, in uMnini, during the annual sardine run.
Each year, millions of sardines migrate from the cold waters of the Cape to the warmer Indian Ocean currents off KZN.

Local fisherman flock to the beaches to cash in on the bounty. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

ALSO SEE: PICTURES: South Coast sardine run frenzy

Read more on these topics

forestry and fisheries KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Sardine run South Africa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Cartoon of the day: 9 June 2025
News Tasneem Motara appointed acting premier of Gauteng province
Weather Will there be snow in Gauteng? Here’s what area will turn white this week
Recipes Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We need a ceasefire in the war on children

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp