Sport

Young Johannesburg golfer shines with personal best

A Sandton primary school golfer adapted his approach by using his short irons more to post a personal-best score while playing alongside adults and teachers.

3 minutes ago
Duduzile Khumalo 1 minute read
Julian Leaf-Wright speaks about his personal best at the golf day. Photo: Duduzile Khumalo

Montrose Primary School learner Julian Leaf-Wright made the most of the annual Montrose golf day at Wanderers Golf Club, shooting a personal best of 83 and hitting his longest-ever drive, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Julian, who has been playing golf for about a year, said he felt privileged to participate in the event and looked forward to spending a fun day on the course with his friends.

He said he played some of the best golf of his life to shoot his personal best of 83.

His highlights included hitting a 263m drive, his longest to date, and watching teacher, Mr Stephenson, hit what he described as 300m bombs.

Julian said his interest in golf began after watching the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2025.

Although his front-nine iron shots were not going as planned, he adjusted his approach by using his short irons more, helping him play easier shots onto the greens.

He said he enjoyed playing alongside adults and teachers and was not nervous about the experience.

Julian is already taking golf seriously, with his next goal being to break 85 at his family’s golf tournament in December 2026.

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3 minutes ago
Duduzile Khumalo 1 minute read

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