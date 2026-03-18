Potchefstroom cyclist embarks on 2 600km charity ride

Potchefstroom cyclist and cycle shop owner, Shaun Leach, will take part in a special

2 600 kilometer cycle journey from Beitbridge to Blouberg in support of PAWS Haven, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

This project and journey called ‘All 4 PAWS’ will see Leach go from north to south across South Africa on his bicycle to raise funds for food, medical care and winter goods for the four-legged friends at PAWS Haven.

Leach will start on Saturday from Beitbridge at the Zimbabwe border and will cycle with a friend to Potchefstroom, before going down south unassisted. Leach will average more than 200km per day during the 10-day cycle journey.

Shaun Leach is ready to start his journey on Saturday and bring smiles and hope to PAWS Haven. Photo: Supplied.

Leach had previously completed cycle journey for similar causes and is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“I wanted to do something really challenging this time around. PAWS [Haven] has a very special place in my heart. My dog, Jemma [Border Collie] needed a blood transfusion when she was younger and PAWS really helped out. I have a soft spot for the animals at PAWS and I always try to assist as much as I can,” he added.



Jemma, Shaun Leach’s Border Collie, who has in the past been nurtured at PAWS through sickness. Photo: Supplied

According to Leach the aim of the cycle journey is not only to raise funds, but also to create awareness.

“People can assist by donating food and also lessening the load on PAWS. They really go the extra mile for the animals, who would have no place to go otherwise, said Leach.

Potchefstroomers can follow Leach’s journey live via Facebook, Instagram as well as a WhatsApp group. Daily updates will be added and fellow riders can join Leach at various locations on his journey.

The route is as follows:

Beitbridge (Start): On saturday

Vivo Lodge: On sunday

Mookgopong: March 23

Brits: March 24

Potchefstroom: March 25

Bloemhof: March 26

Kimberley: March 27

Vanderkloof Dam: March 28

De Aar: March 29

Loxton: March 30

Sutherland: March 31

Ceres to Blouberg (Finish) : April 1

Donated items can be dropped off at Le Tour Cycles before and during his journey.

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