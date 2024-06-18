Refocus your winter routine with a hair mask

As the days are shorter and more relaxed, it’s time to refocus your beauty routine this winter Here’s everything you need to know, including how often to use a hair mask, its benefits, and our

must-have formulas for addressing common hair woes.

Who should use a hair mask?

Almost everyone’s hair can benefit from a bit of extra love regularly. If your strands are looking a little limp or those split ends are bothering you, it might be time to try a hair mask on top of your regular hair care routine.

How often should you use a hair mask?

Depending on your hair type and concerns, you can use a hair mask as often as every wash day or once to twice a week. Follow your mask’s label recommendations or ask a trusted stylist for

guidance.

Do you use a hair mask before or after shampooing?

Masks should always be applied to wet hair after shampooing. Washing your hair beforehand helps remove impurities and build-up that prevent the mask from absorbing correctly into your

strands.

Is it better to put a hair mask on dry or wet hair?

Hair masks should be applied to towel-dried hair, not sopping wet. This allows the nutrients to penetrate the strands effectively.

Do you wash your hair after a hair mask?

Unless the instructions indicate the formula is a leave-in, you should always rinse off a mask afterwards.

How to Use a Hair Mask in 5 Easy Steps

Wash your hair: Cleanse with a shampoo suited to your hair type and concerns. Use a complementary shampoo from your mask’s product range for best results. Wring out excess water: After washing, wring out excess water by gently twisting your wet hair or blotting it with a cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel. Apply your mask: Apply your mask downward from the mid-shaft to the ends, avoiding the roots. Start with a dime-size amount and adjust based on your hair’s texture and length. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to ensure even distribution. Relax and wait: Leave the mask on for 5 to 10 minutes or as the product label recommends. For a spa-like experience, wrap a warm towel around your head to help the mask sink in. Rinse: Rinse thoroughly with cool or lukewarm water. Hot water can dry out your hair, while cool water helps seal the hair cuticle, locking in shine and moisture.

Refocus your hair care routine with these masks

Here are some innovative formulas you can shop now from L’Oréal. Your hair will thank you! Think of a Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Min Liquid Mask (R770), which offers immediate hydration and bond repair on any hair type or texture. Its fluid texture quickly melts into hair, ensuring fast and uniform distribution that won’t weigh down your locks. It is ideal for anyone needing quick, intensive treatment.

The Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Mask (R750) is made with Redken’s Moisture Complex and argan oil to transform dry, straw-like hair, adding softness and shine. Use it daily or weekly—whatever you feel is best. Pair the mask with Redken’s All Soft Shampoo, Conditioner, and Argan-6 Oil for the ultimate soft results. The Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Hair Mask (R800) is specially formulated for severely dry hair, making it a healing treatment for locks that undergo rigorous styling daily. The L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Mask (R560) is a great detoxifying follow-up to the system’s Metal Detox Shampoo and an ideal precursor to the Anti-Metal High Protection Cream leave-in, which offers protection against UV impact, oxidation, and heat from styling tools.

The L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Curl Expression Intensive Moisturiser Mask and Moisturiser Rich Mask (R520 each) is one for the curls! Both hydrate and restore shine and softness to your hair. Their star jasmine, orchid, and freesia scent will make your hair smell irresistible. Mizani Strength Fusion Intense Night Treatment (R420) is an overnight hair mask formulated with shea butter and vitamins to strengthen dry, damaged hair dramatically. The Pureology Hydrate Superfood Treatment (R640) boosts shine while intensely moisturising and provides essential nutrients to all hair types. It’s a great addition to your hair’s clean diet, leaving your hair detangled, soft, and shiny.

Winter can be harsh on your hair, but with a suitable hair mask, you can keep your locks looking and feeling their best. Whether your hair needs hydration, strength, or detoxification, there’s a

mask for you. By following these simple steps and choosing from our favourite masks, you can refocus your hair care routine and achieve beautiful, healthy hair all season long. Embrace the

winter months with confidence, knowing your hair is in its best possible condition. Shop these products online at Superbalist or takealot.

For more on beauty, visit Get it Magazine.