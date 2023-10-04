Bok doccie shortlisted for Emmy award

The three-part behind-the-scenes documentary on the 2021 British & Irish Lions series in South Africa has been nominated for an International Emmy award.

SA Rugby and the Lions partnered in commissioning South African production company T+W and Wales-based Whisper Cymru to produce Two Sides, which has been shortlisted for Best Sports Documentary in competition with three other international nominations.

The documentary explored what transpired in the Springboks and Lions’ camps during the tour, doubly challenged at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the republic.

It told the story from both teams’ perspectives featuring fly-on-the-wall footage as they took part in a series played behind closed doors in Cape Town, and massively complicated by positive PCR tests in both camps.

The series was broadcast by M-Net and SuperSport in SA, followed by ITV, UK and Virgin One, in the first half of 2022. The series attracted much social media interest and media attention.

Also shortlisted are 30 Dias Para Ganar (Mexico), the story of paralympic downhill skiers; Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit (Spain) the Barcelona and Spanish footballer; and Harley & Katya (Australia) about the figure skating pair.

The winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on November 20.

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