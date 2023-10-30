Midsize SUV best buy: The winner is …

One of the most contested segments locally, mainstream marques vie for a piece of the Midsize SUV pie.

Criteria

In one of the most contested segments, Car Magazine‘s editorial team consider distinguished, practical vehicles based on midsize platforms. Same-sized premium iterations compete in the next category, so here only the mainstream marques duke it out.

Winner: Kia Sportage

The new class leader of a range that kicks off with the 132kW 1.6-litre turbo LX model. The list of features on this R585 995 entry-level version includes most of the good stuff, missing only leather upholstery, electric seats and a panoramic glass roof. Notable levels of drivetrain refinement are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The fifth-generation Sportage offers compelling styling, a high-quality interior and segment-leading levels of infotainment and convenience technologies. True to its mandate, this family-focussed SUV is also impressively spacious and broadly comfortable in all driving conditions. The appeal of the local Sportage range grew with the introduction of a turbodiesel drivetrain option.

Runner-up: Hyundai Tucson

A consistent best-seller, Hyundai’s Tucson appeals with quality, ease of driving and extensive after-sales support. It’s available with petrol, turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines across a wide price and specification range.

Runner-up: Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan stands out in a talented field because there’s very little it can’t do. Finishes are first-rate, the cabin is airy and well-appointed and it’s a delight to drive. It is, however, due to be replaced soon.

