Revised and updated Sportage range includes new diesel engine

Kia has taken the entire Sportage range to the operating table to revise its formula. The firm now re-introduces a more eclectic line-up, building on the success of the pre-facelift model.

Pricing

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX – R 637 995

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EX – R691 995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line – R 713 995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus – R 741 995

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus – R 765 995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S – R 798 995

All of Kia’s aforementioned SUVs come with a five-year/unlimited km warranty, with the addition of Roadside Assistance. Also included is a pre-paid, six-year/90 000km service plan.

Specs

The Sportage range sees the addition of a new 1.6l CRDi turbodiesel engine, which exclusively powers the entry-level LX and EX models.

The maximum effort from the Common Rail Direct injection diesel engine is rated for 100kW @ 4000 r/min and 320N.m between 2 000 r/min and 2 250 r/min. Affixed to the oil burner is a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission. The already-existing 1.6l T-GDi will continue to power the GT-Line, GT-Line Plus, and GT-Line S models. Supporting every model is a MacPherson strut front suspension system coupled with a four-link rear suspension system.

Aside from powertrain changes, Kia’s midsize SUV has been embued with more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Lane Keeping Assist are included as standard across all models.

“We have long maintained that Sportage is a flagbearer of the Kia brand’s pioneering DNA and that it has always been a car of ‘firsts’ for the brand. We are very proud of the current Sportage and take great joy in that fact that it has consistently garnered favour amongst press and customers alike in a segment where customers are spoilt for choice. The variety of accolades it has gathered in just more than a year reinforces our belief that Sportage truly is the ultimate urban SUV,” says Gary Scott, CEO of Kia South Africa.

The updated model is already on sale.

