Kia releases exciting updates on Sportage

Kia South Africa is proud to introduce an updated line-up of the award-winning Sportage range. Since its local debut in September 2022, the Sportage has made a significant impact with its futuristic design, premium interior finishes and an extensive list of standard features.

The Sportage, a trendsetter in the mid-size SUV segment, embodies Kia’s new design language, Opposites United. Its dynamic and assertive presence on the road is matched by a state-of-the-art interior, positioning it at the forefront of its segment. This success has contributed to Kia’s consistent first-place ranking in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Gary Scott, the CEO of Kia South Africa, comments on the Sportage’s achievements: “The Sportage has always been a car of ‘firsts’ for the brand, and we are proud of its consistent popularity in a competitive segment. Its numerous accolades reinforce our belief that the Sportage is the ultimate urban SUV.”

This year, the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists named it the best mid-size SUV introduced in 2022, earning a category win in the South African Car of the Year competition. Many publications echoed this sentiment, recognising its outstanding value offering. As a finalist in the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards and the Best Buy in Car Magazine’s Top 12 Best Buy Awards for 2024, the Sportage continues to impress.

Prioritising efficiency

Recognising the dwindling availability of diesel-powered options in the segment, Kia introduced the 1.6 CRDi powertrain to the Sportage line-up in May. This move caters to South African customers who appreciate the enhanced power delivery and improved fuel efficiency of a turbo-diesel engine.

The 1 582cc common rail direct injection diesel engine delivers 100kW and 320Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 11.4 seconds with a top speed of 180km/h. CO2 emissions are rated at 129g/km in the combined cycle.

Moving forward, the entry-level LX and EX Sportage models will exclusively offer the 1.6 CRDi engine.

“The 1.6 diesel engine, coupled with Kia’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, is especially favoured by customers seeking practicality and efficiency,” says Stephen Crosse, the sales and marketing director at Kia South Africa. “These models strike the perfect balance between power, performance and frugality, offering unmatched value for money without compromising on standard features.”

The sportier 1.6 T-GDi powertrain remains available in the three GT-line models, aligning with their sportier positioning. This 1 598cc turbo-charged gasoline direct injection engine delivers 132kW and 265Nm.

Advanced safety features

The fifth-generation Sportage boasts a MacPherson strut-type suspension at the front and a four-link rear setup. Supported by a precisely tuned advanced steering system, the Sportage stands out in its class for legroom, headroom and luggage capacity (591L VDA).

The entire Sportage range benefits from various active and passive safety features, inclusive of but not limited to anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, downhill brake control and trailer stability assist.

Lane follow assist and lane keeping assist are now standard features. Additionally, forward collision-avoidance assist is included across the range.

Unbeatable value

Every Sportage model includes Kia’s industry-leading unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty, complete with roadside assistance. Furthermore, a prepaid six-year/90 000km service plan is included, providing customers with peace of mind and predictability for vehicle maintenance.

Pricing starts at R637 995.

Source: QuickPic