Discovery Sport returns with new look and more tech

Touted as being purposed for family life, the seven-seater Land Rover Discovery Sport returns with a revised design and a wider array of technology.

The facelifted Discovery Sport range consists of two derivatives, the Dynamic SE and Dynamic HSE.

It is distinguished by its contrasting roof, grille, lower body sills and lower bumpers, finished in gold-black.

Eight wheel designs are available for the Discovery Sport, ranging in sizes from 18 inches to 21 inches. Additionally, a 19-inch and 21-inch alloy wheel finished in gloss black can be optioned.

The interior features a new dashboard accompanied by an 11.4-inch curved Pivi Pro touchscreen mounted in the centre of the dashboard.

The centre console has been reduced and revised to afford more space. Furthermore, the refreshed model features a new stowage area located underneath the Pivi Pro touchscreen, and the cabin features a new gear shifter surrounded by a dark anodised trim. Additionally, paddle shifters are now included as standard in all Discovery Sport models. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel is offered in Windsor leather in the HSE off-shoot, whereas the Dynamic SE’s steering wheel is adorned in leather-free material.

The Dynamic SE derivative features a DuoLeather interior offered in three colourways. The non-leather off-shoot, with a Luxtech and Suedecloth interior, is available, and consists of recycled polyester microfibre.

The higher-ranking Dynamic HSE model features Ebony Windsor leather seats with Lunar Grey contrast details. The Dynamic HSE can also be selected with a DuoTone Light Oyster and Ebony trim.

The refreshed model is expected to replace the outgoing Discovery Sport locally too, pricing and timing is yet to be confirmed.

