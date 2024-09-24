South African-built cars: A cornerstone of the nation’s automotive heritage

In celebration of Heritage Day, it’s the perfect time to spotlight South Africa’s unique motoring culture. There’s a deep-rooted passion among locals for cars, especially those proudly built on home soil.

Renowned for their exceptional build quality, safety, and reliability, South African-made vehicles have proven their durability over time. Despite the influx of imported models, many South Africans continue to favour locally manufactured cars, a testament to their enduring appeal and trusted performance.

South Africa boasts a diverse lineup of locally produced cars, from rugged yet refined bakkies and beloved hatchbacks, to premium sedans, SUVs, and even the first-ever hybrid crossover. However, the nation’s love of adventure and road trips has fuelled a preference for robust bakkies and high-riding family SUVs.

South Africa’s homegrown bakkies have achieved legendary status. Combining on-road refinement with unyielding durability on rugged terrain, models like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, both best-sellers in the country, along with the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara, consistently top the wish lists of bakkie enthusiasts. In 2023, Volkswagen further fuelled this passion by joining the bakkie scene with the start of local production for the VW Amarok.

Young urbanites tend to favour the SA-specific VW Polo Vivo. The much-loved affordable hatchback remains a best-seller in the new and used car market. Expect to pay an average of R196 696 for a four-year-old model, according to AutoTrader car data.

Among the vehicles that Toyota manufactures locally is the compact family crossover/SUV, the Toyota Corolla Cross. An average price tag of R401 791 buys a one-year-old model with around 20 000km on the clock.

The Corolla Cross was the first hybrid to be manufactured locally. The range includes three hybrid models, each combining a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor mated to a CVT transmission.

After 35 years of producing the popular premium BMW 3 Series sedan, BMW began local manufacturing of the BMW X3, its premium mid-size SUV, in 2018. Spacious, with a luxurious interior, a top-notch infotainment system, and an array of driver aids and safety features, the high-riding X3 offers ample cargo space, sporty performance, and a refined ride. A five-year-old X3 with 67 796 km mileage is priced at an average of R670 749.

There are also SA-specific classics like the BMW 325iS (aka “the Gusheshe”) and the legendary and rare BMW 530MLE (in essence BMW’s first “M” performance car) whose values have raced upwards.

But these SA classics, characterise SA car culture and history, are a story for another day.

AutoTrader used car sales data

Model Price (R) average Mileage (km) average Registration age average BMW X3 R670 749 67 796 5 years old Ford Ranger R464 863 80 766 4 years old Isuzu D-Max R433 082 59 782 2 years old Mercedes-Benz C-Class R444 203 95 333 8 years old Nissan Navara R450 001 72 954 4 years old Toyota Corolla Cross R401 791 20 291 1 years old Toyota Fortuner R464 756 10 4117 6 years old Toyota Hilux R449 270 104 598 5 years old Volkswagen Polo R261 583 71 438 5 years old Volkswagen Polo Vivo R196 696 59 519 4 years old

*Source: AutoTrader used car sales data, January 1 – August 31, 2024

