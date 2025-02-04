MG makes bold return to the South African market

Last week, the familiar MG logo adorned a conference centre in Johannesburg, signalling the return of the British automaker to the local market. With three models arriving from the advent, here is what else the storied nameplate said they have in store for Mzansi.

Following a dotted past in the country, the MG brand signalled its return to the market during a grand launch event in Johannesburg last week. The iconic MG octagon hasn’t changed, but the people who managed and controlled it have. Very shrewdly, the MG branding rights were purchased by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), a Chinese state-owned carmaker based in Shanghai and also the owner of new local entrant LDV (and Maxus). It is a continuation of the original MG marque that had Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of South Africa, Wu Peng in attendance. The diplomat expressed his appreciation for the brand’s arrival and highlighted the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Heading up the brand in South Africa is Sky Zhang, who stated: “I am thrilled about this new era for MG in South Africa.” He also emphasised the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles designed to surprise and delight customers. Zhang traced the marque’s history back to its British roots in 1920 and shared some nostalgic story on the pioneers that brought its first creations to life. William Morris, of Morris Garages (MG) quickly evolved the brand into one synonymous with performance but with Cecil Kimber as a guiding light, MG gained a reputation for producing faster, sportier vehicles, starting with the 14/28 Super Sports, which boasted a then-impressive top speed of 104.6km/h.

Perhaps true to that original form, the SUV-heavy line-up is complimented by the Cyberster which serves as the world’s very first open-top all-electric coupe that delivers impressive performance figures. This was unveiled at the launch event with murmurs stating that more than a dozen have been delivered to local customers already but it was the two other SUVs which will likely serve as the bread and butter for MG’s initial model lineup for South Africa. On display was the long-in-the-tooth but affordable ZS compact crossover and the more contemporary and slightly larger HS SUV. The Chinese automaker hopes the three-model line-up will ruffle feathers in the local market and plans future releases, including several mystery models set to debut in the near future. These upcoming models are expected to expand MG’s footprint in the ever-crowded B-segment market, featuring a mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid variants, as well as what they claim will be an affordable battery-electric vehicle (BEV) too.

Like other brands that have come and gone before it, earning market trust will be MG’s most onerous challenge, then needing to overcome the sea of compelling products from other compatriot Chinese OEMs. On this, MG added that its new ownership is here and has the backing to win the market over. With SAIC at the helm of bringing the defunct MG back into global prominence since 2007, MG remarked that the OEM in China is ranked 84th on the Fortune Global 500 list, and boasts 332 affiliated companies, 207 000 global employees, and 5.02 million vehicle sales in 2023. MG alone contributed 840 000 global sales, with 88% occurring outside China.

Zhang reaffirmed MG’s strong commitment to South Africa, emphasising the proactive approach taken to ensure a seamless ownership experience. A National Parts Distribution Centre in Isando, Kempton Park, is already operational, courtesy of SAIC’s global network. To further instil confidence in prospective buyers, MG is offering an industry-leading seven-year/200 000km warranty (five years/150 000km with an additional introductory two years/50 000km). A comprehensive service plan is also included, which MG hopes will be available from an initial 30 dealership locations now, but intends on having 60 by the end of 2025.

