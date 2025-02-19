Porsche 911 Dakar set for electrified return in 2026

Porsche is reportedly bringing back the 911 Dakar in 2026 but this time with hybrid power…

It is no surprise Porsche is considering bringing the off-road-ready model back since the previous iteration was such a resounding success.

According to Autocar, the rugged 911 will once again share a powertrain with the GTS model, incorporating the carmaker’s newly developed ‘T-Hybrid’ system.

This system debuted in the updated 992.2-generation 911 and features an electric exhaust turbocharger. This design places an integrated electric motor between the compressor and turbine wheel to eliminate turbo lag while also serving as a generator, adding up to 11kW of power. Additionally, a 41kW/150 N.m permanent magnet synchronous motor is mounted on the eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) transmission. A 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery powers the system, and, as before, all-wheel drive will be standard.

Autocar reports that Porsche is currently developing the hybrid Dakar at its Weissach engineering facility, with a planned introduction at the end of 2025. The model will maintain its rugged styling cues, including a raised ride height, reinforced bumpers and underbody protection. Production will again be limited, with just 2 500 units planned worldwide. The previous 911 Dakar offered a selection of unique liveries inspired by Porsche’s rally history, and the new version is expected to provide even more customization options through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch programme.

Given the hybrid powertrain, the next Dakar could see a slight bump in performance over its predecessor while also benefiting from improved efficiency. The additional low-end torque provided by the electric motors could enhance off-road capability, making the new Dakar even more adept at tackling rough terrain. Whether Porsche will make any chassis or suspension changes remains to be seen, but a revised damping setup and further weight-saving measures could be on the cards.

With the ongoing push toward electrification, the 911 Dakar’s return as a hybrid marks another step in Porsche’s gradual transition to alternative powertrains. While purists may lament the move away from a pure combustion setup, the addition of electrification might enhance Dakar’s usability both on and off the road. More details will emerge closer to its official unveiling, but if the previous Dakar is anything to go by, the hybrid model is likely to be highly sought after when it arrives.

