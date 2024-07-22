F1’s return to SA: New sport minister wants to make it happen

It has been a tumultuous ride over the past few years but South Africa’s newest minister of Sport, Arts and Culture in the Republic has stated his term will be a failure unless Formula 1 makes a return to the country. Is Gayton McKenzie the man that can see this through?

As a recap, stakeholders from private entities as well as government positions previously held negotiations to bring the pinnacle of motorsport back to South Africa. In 2023, it was revealed that talks had broken down and that the managing body of Formula 1 and the aforementioned stakeholders were not seeing eye to eye. South Africa last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1993 following a period of absence courtesy of global sanctions. The race took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which had been a staple of the F1 calendar for many years prior. The 1993 South African Grand Prix was won by Alain Prost, driving for Williams-Renault.

Now, South Africa’s newly ushered-in Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has made a bold statement to see its return in his term. At the moment, it is difficult to understand who the minister has reached out to since private stakeholders have confirmed to CAR Magazine that no communication has been made yet.

I have set up meetings with relevant people already, my term will be a failure if I don’t bring one of the biggest sporting tourist events to South Africa which is F1. Our first meeting is end of August in Monaco. https://t.co/qzw2RnRYue — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 21, 2024

While all of this is still emerging, and there is plenty of hope that this will materialise into a permanent fixture, the closes South Africa will get to Formula 1, for now, will be Red Bull and David Coulthard bringing the sonorous RB7 to the streets of Sandton in October.

