Watch: Magical Manie, Sacha in sync

Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu start as an exciting 10-12 combo for the DHL Stormers when they face the Emirates Lions in the Vodacom URC this afternoon.

If this playful session during practice is an indication of their synergy, we are in for a treat when the game kicks off at 15:45.

The combo we’ve been waiting for Manie and Sacha will start at 10 & 12 for @THESTORMERS against @LionsRugbyCo tomorrow #BKTURC #URC | #STOvLIO pic.twitter.com/cspmG6JkQ1 — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) December 20, 2024

