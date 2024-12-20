Network Sport

Watch: Magical Manie, Sacha in sync

The Stormers face the Lions shortly. Check out Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s synergy in practice!

December 20, 2024
SA Rugby Magazine Less than a minute
Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during their practice session. Photo: Screenshot/@URCOfficial on X

Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu start as an exciting 10-12 combo for the DHL Stormers when they face the Emirates Lions in the Vodacom URC this afternoon.

If this playful session during practice is an indication of their synergy, we are in for a treat when the game kicks off at 15:45.

ALSO: It’s a critical time for us Dobson

