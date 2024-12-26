French Bok stars set for SA return?

Lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is reportedly one of three Springboks at Montpellier set to part ways with the French Top 14 club.

According to French news outlet Midi Olympique, the 30-year-old has requested an early release for personal reasons.

His contract runs until 2025-26, but it is understood that Montpellier’s management is open to granting his request.

Janse van Rensburg, who can play in the second row and blindside flanker, earned his only Bok cap against Argentina in 2021.

A return home could revive his national prospects after a call-up to the national squad as injury cover during the 2024 Rugby Championship.

The Vodacom Bulls is believed to be Janse van Rensburg’s likeliest destination, having represented the Pretoria outfit at age-group and Super Rugby level before joining Montpellier under Jake White, now the director of rugby at Loftus Versfeld.

Meanwhile, veteran centre Jan Serfontein is also linked to the Bulls, with two-time world cup winner Cobus Reinach a potential replacement for fellow Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies at the DHL Stormers.

