Springbok lock Marvin Orie boosts Blue Bulls for derby match

Springbok lock Marvin Orie has been thrust straight into the Vodacom Blue Bulls starting lineup for their crunch north/south derby against Western Province on Saturday.

Orie has signed a short-term deal with the Pretoria side.

Also read: Ackers lays down Bulls blueprint

The 2023 Rugby World Cup winner, who is no stranger to the club, arrived from Perpignan at the beginning of July on a season-long deal, which begins with the Currie Cup campaign.

Orie had previously earned 10 caps for the Bulls before stints with the Lions [44], Ospreys [7], and the Stormers [42], before his French shift at Perpignan where he amassed 29 caps in his two seasons.

Former Stormers loose forward Nama Xaba will lead the Bulls into battle at his old stomping ground, forming an exciting loose trio with fellow former Stormer Junior Pokomela and Jeandre Rudolph.

YOUR team to face DHL Western Province on Saturday for the first round of the Carling Currie Cup KICK-OFF: 17:10

DHL STADIUM @Vodacom | @TheCurrieCup #UNCENSORED pic.twitter.com/q0UJKWexGD — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 24, 2025

The post Bok lock Orie returns for Bulls appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.