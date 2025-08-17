From psychologist to pole powerhouse: Joburg woman (62) competes on international stage

In the world of elite athletics, few stories are as inspiring as that of Debbie Howes. At 62, the Johannesburg-based psychologist is breaking barriers and defying expectations as she prepares to represent South Africa at the World Pole and Aerial Sports Championships in Argentina this October.

A former gold and bronze world medallist, Howes is not only aiming for another podium finish but is also on a mission to challenge outdated stereotypes, showcasing pole sport as the demanding and legitimate athletic discipline it is, Southern Courier reports.

Her journey from the therapy room to the world stage is a powerful testament to strength, discipline, and the pursuit of passion at any age.

Howes is one of 16 South Africans who will be representing the country at the World Championships in Argentina in October.

She says that although many people associate pole with erotic dancing, it is a strict athletic discipline with very demanding technical requirements.

Based in Mondeor Howes will compete in the masters 60-plus women category in a solo routine and a group performance alongside three teammates.

This will be her third time competing at the World Championships. She earned a gold medal in 2023 in Poland and a bronze in 2024 in Sweden.

“It feels like such an honour to qualify again. Pole sport gives me purpose, discipline and a renewed sense of excitement. Every year brings a new challenge and a chance to grow,” she said.

From fire and kung fu to the pole

Howes’ background is in the performing arts and martial arts. She began as a cabaret dancer and performer, incorporating elements such as kung fu, gymnastics and nunchaku fire routines.

“I performed until my 40s, and after I stopped, I discovered pole sport. It felt like a natural next step that combined my past experiences with a new athletic discipline,” she said.

She also has a long-standing athletic background. In addition to gymnastics in her youth, she has trained in kung fu, teaches tai chi and previously competed in bodybuilding. These disciplines have equipped her with the strength, control, and flexibility needed for pole sport.

Training, endurance and balance

Howes trains under coach Daniela Baker in Randburg.

She attends private sessions and also joins weekly group sessions with other World Championship athletes.

“Right now, I can only complete half of my routine. The stamina and strength it takes is enormous. But in the weeks leading up to the competition, I increase the intensity of my training.”

She maintains her strength through regular gym workouts and sticks to a healthy lifestyle to avoid illness or setbacks during the crucial build-up period.

She has to carefully juggle her time to balance it all with her professional work as a psychologist.

“It is demanding, but it is also a great way to de-stress. Pole pulls me into my physical body and gives me a powerful reset from the mental load of my work.”

Overcoming stereotypes

A key part of Howes’ mission is challenging outdated perceptions of pole.

“People think pole is about erotic dancing. But competitive pole sport is a legitimate athletic discipline, with strict rules and high technical requirements,” she said.

In her category, she must execute 11 compulsory moves in a judged routine. These include strength holds, flexibility elements and clean transitions. It takes months of conditioning to perform them with consistency and control.

“I often look at a move and think it is impossible. Then I train and I manage to get it. That is where confidence is built.”

Representing the country

The South African Pole Sports Federation selected 16 athletes for the IPSF World Champs after the recent national championships.

The national event saw 82 performances and 26 athletes qualify to compete internationally.

“To represent South Africa on a world platform is an incredible privilege. Especially at my age, to be able to do these moves and stay strong is something I am proud of.”

What comes after the pole World Championships?

Once the World Championships are over, Howes plans to continue training, refining her skills and helping change perceptions of the sport.

“I want to keep improving, maintain my strength and flexibility and continue to do this for as long as I am able. I want to show that you can get better with age.”

Her advice to those who feel intimidated by pole sport is simple.

“Just start. It is the beginning of a journey that will change your life. It is worth every challenge.”

What is pole sport?

Pole sport is a regulated competitive sport governed by the International Pole Sports Federation.

It includes routines performed on a vertical pole and judged for strength, flexibility, control and artistic execution.

The South African Pole Sports Federation runs the official national championships annually and selects athletes to compete at the World Championships.

The sport has grown in popularity in SA and now includes athletes of all ages and genders.