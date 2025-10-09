Network Sport

Big guns return for Sharks

The Sharks will look to their returning Springboks to provide the impact needed to finish their overseas tour on a high against Leinster.

Vincent Koch in action during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on July 19. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

Four returning Springboks have been included in the Sharks match 23 for Saturday’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster in Dublin.

Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker will start on the wings, while prop Vincent Koch and hooker Bongi Mbonambi add firepower off the bench.

Flyhalf Siya Masuku also returns as the Durbanites look to end their overseas tour on a high after losing to Glasgow and drawing with the Dragons.

The only other change to the starting XV sees Jason Jenkins come in for Deon Slabbert in the second row.

LUKHANYO: I know what it takes to be a Bok again

SHARKS – 15 Edwill van der Merwe, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Jurenzo Julius, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jean Smith, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Vincent Tshituka (c), 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.
Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Bathobele Hlekani, 20 Nick Hatton, 21 Ross Braude, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Francois Venter.

