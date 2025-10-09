Big guns return for Sharks

Four returning Springboks have been included in the Sharks match 23 for Saturday’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster in Dublin.

Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker will start on the wings, while prop Vincent Koch and hooker Bongi Mbonambi add firepower off the bench.

Flyhalf Siya Masuku also returns as the Durbanites look to end their overseas tour on a high after losing to Glasgow and drawing with the Dragons.

The only other change to the starting XV sees Jason Jenkins come in for Deon Slabbert in the second row.

SHARKS – 15 Edwill van der Merwe, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Jurenzo Julius, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jean Smith, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Vincent Tshituka (c), 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.

Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Bathobele Hlekani, 20 Nick Hatton, 21 Ross Braude, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Francois Venter.

