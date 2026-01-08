Krugersdorp matriculant shines on world stage in modern pentathlon

Hanri Pretorius, a matriculant from Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, represented the West Rand at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Championships in Mossel Bay in December, following a strong year in laser run competitions.

Krugersdorp News reports that, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the sport of Modern Pentathlon features five events: Swimming, fencing, equestrian show jumping, shooting and running. The shooting and running events are now combined in the Olympic ‘laser run’.

Hanri has already earned her junior Protea colours twice and is also an elite track and field and cross-country athlete.

Her achievements have secured her a full scholarship to Bradley University in Illinois, USA, where she will study Child Life Sciences this year.

The championships are an annual international competition that began in 1949 under the International Modern Pentathlon Union.

Hanri finished seventh in her individual race – not quite according to plan. However, in the mixed relays, she and her teammate finished second. She said that, despite not winning individually, she learnt many lessons, and the international exposure was an invaluable experience.

Last year, she competed in five different South African championships, including the Laser Run Championships, where she placed third, and the Cross Country Championships, where she finished ninth.

