Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shortlisted for Investec Player of the Year

Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is among the 10 nominees for the 2026 Investec Player of the Year award.

Selected by a panel of rugby legends and broadcast experts, the standout players from the pool stage of the Investec Champions Cup are expected to play a pivotal role as the competition heads into the round of 16 in early April.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu – who also features among the nominees for the SA Rugby Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards – is the sole South African on the shortlist. The flyhalf seems to find space where it doesn’t exist to set teammates up, with his kicking prowess just adding to his overall game intelligence.

Bordeaux Bègles and Glasgow Warriors were both flawless during the pool stage – going 20 log points from 20 – so it’s no surprise to see several of their players among the nominees.

Bordeaux Bègles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the tournament’s leading try-scorer (six), earns a spot alongside flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert. The pair have torn defences apart on several occasions with dizzying runs, unmatched vision and electric speed across the four rounds. Jalibert has four scores and seven conversions to his name too as he’s led Bordeaux Bègles from the front going forward.

For Glasgow, No 8 Jack Dempsey is recognised for his exceptional attacking and defensive contributions, leading the competition for carries and ranking third for tackles.

WATCH: Champions Cup top tries (Round 4)

Bath are also well represented, with two nominees. No 8 Alfie Barbeary, Man of the Match in rounds three and four, is joined by flyhalf Finn Russell, who has amassed an impressive 51 points and 21 conversions so far.

Bath will face Saracens in the round of 16, and Sarries No 8 Tom Willis has earned himself a place in the shortlist thanks to strong attacking displays and an impressive 85% tackle success rate.

ALSO: Champions Cup Team of the Week (Round 4)

Fullback Thomas Ramos was instrumental in securing Toulouse’s home round-of-16 playoff. He’s been metronomic from the tee – nailing 24 conversions – as well as leading the competition’s individual points (53).

Leinster captain Caelan Doris also features after leading his side to four pool stage victories and top spot.

Northampton Saints winger George Hendy makes the cut too thanks to a stellar pool stage. His four tries in rounds one and two, together with his explosive linebreaks, mean he was instrumental in the side’s impressive pool showing.

STATE OF EURO CUPS: SA sides travel in last 16

The nominees were selected by a renowned judging panel following the conclusion of the pool stages of both the Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup, including Simon Zebo, Dimitri Yachvili, Elma Smit, Ryan Wilson and Topsy Ojo.

Public voting for one of the most prestigious individual honours in world rugby is now open at epcrugby.com/ipoty and will remain open until the end of the quarter-finals on Sunday, 12 April.

A shortlist of five players will then be determined through a combination of public votes and the judges’ selections, before fans are invited to vote again to decide the 2026 Investec Player of the Year alongside the judges.

2026 Investec Player of the Year nominees

Alfie Barbeary (Bath)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux Bègles)

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)

George Hendy (Northampton Saints)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

Finn Russell (Bath)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

