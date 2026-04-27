Mpumalanga duo set for global chess stage

Two Mpumalanga chess players have been invited to compete internationally. Junior Master Bafana Sgudhla and Nkosikhona Jele have qualified for the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026, to be held in Sri Lanka from May 16 to 26.

Mpumalanga News reports the two players earned their national colours through dedication and hard work.

Bafana, a Barberton High School learner, has also qualified for the African Youth Chess Championship, taking place in Uganda between May 14 and 23, and the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships in Montesilvano, Italy, scheduled for June.

Path to national recognition

After qualifying for the Mpumalanga team through regional trials, Bafana took part in the Mzansi Inter-Provincial Youth Chess Championship.

His performance earned him an invitation to participate in the South African Junior Closed Chess Championship 2026, where he finished third in the U16 section and earned the title of Junior Master.

Bafana said qualifying for international chess events means a lot to him.

“I feel excited and motivated to compete against strong players from other countries. This opportunity inspires me to keep improving and represent South Africa with pride.”

Jele’s strong showing

Jele, who hails from the Gert Sibande region, delivered an impressive performance in the U20 category at the South African Junior Closed.

After qualifying for the Mpumalanga team at the regional trials, he also participated in the Mzansi Inter-Provincial Youth Chess Championship. His performance there allowed him to take part in the South African Junior Closed Chess Championship 2026.

A ‘significant’ honour

Pfumi Maluleke, president of the Mpumalanga Chess Association, said this is a rare opportunity for the players to compete against strong players from across the globe.

“Participation at this level is important for their growth, exposure and future progression in chess. Representing South Africa at an international event is a significant honour. It reflects both their ability and the progress made in developing young players from our province. It is important that they are given the opportunity to carry the country’s flag on this stage.”

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