Zululand kickboxers crowned SA champions, eye world stage in Italy

Three KZN-based athletes have earned national honours after standout performances at the SA Championships, securing selection for South Africa’s team heading to Italy later this year for the World Youth Kickboxing Championship.

The Zululand Observer reports that Aryan Govender, Stefan Swart and Aria Subramanien delivered standout performances at the SA Championships, earning selection to represent South Africa at the global event scheduled for September 18-27.

Their results underline a strong national showing, with Govender retaining his national champion status since 2024 in both point fighting (stop-start scoring bouts) and continuous fighting (non-stop scoring format) while also placing second in kick light.

Swart claimed championship status in both point fighting and continuous after three years of competition, while Subramanien impressed in her debut appearance by medalling across all three disciplines.

Coach and instructor Shihan Kenneth Hana praised the trio’s performances and urged continued community support as the athletes now shift focus to international competition and fundraising efforts.

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