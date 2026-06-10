2026 Fifa World Cup: Expanded stage opens African dream

The United States of America is known as the land of opportunity and is idealised as a place where dreams come true. The 2026 Fifa World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, has created new pathways for nations chasing glory on North American soil.

This expanded format allowed South Africa the opportunity to qualify on merit for the first time since 2002 – and Hugo Broos’s boys wasted no time in booking their spot.

Fans have faced a world cup drought, with Bafana Bafana last featuring in the tournament in 2010, when South Africa’s host status came with automatic qualification. Elimination came in the group stage, but not before memorably tying with Mexico (1–1) and defeating France (2–1). A 3–0 loss to Uruguay meant they missed out on the knockout rounds on goal difference, making them the first host country to exit in the group stage.

That history now adds extra weight to their return to the global stage. Now, 16 years later, Bafana Bafana has a shot at redemption and a chance to change the narrative of its last encounter with Mexico, when the countries face off in the opening match tomorrow (June 11) at 21:00 at Mexico City Stadium.

Better knockout advancement odds

Not only did the expansion from 32 teams to 48 broaden the chances of world cup qualification, but it has also given a greater chance of progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

Previously, only the top two teams in each of the eight groups would progress to the round of 16 knockout stage. Now, all the top two teams of the 12 groups, as well as the eight best third-placed teams, will qualify for the round of 32 knockout stage.

This means an extension of the number of matches played in the tournament from 64 in the previous seven editions to a whopping 104. They will be played over 39 days in 16 cities across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

For African nations in particular, this expansion carries added significance. The continent has historically had to fight tooth and nail to reach the world cup, and the increased allocation now offers a wider path to qualification.

Previously, only five nations could qualify, but in the 2026 edition, South Africa and nine other African teams have qualified: Morocco (2022 world cup semi-finalists), Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Egypt, Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal and DR Congo. The latter qualified through intercontinental playoffs by defeating Jamaica, while the others qualified directly.

South Africa is in Group A with the Republic of Korea, Mexico and Czechia. It is a tough group, but it does not feature any top 10 teams in the Fifa rankings.

Other African qualifiers

Looking beyond Bafana Bafana, Africa’s representatives face a wide range of challenges and opportunities across the draw.

Morocco, the losing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 finalists, will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in Group C. Brazil versus Morocco should be one of the most entertaining matches of the group phase.

Côte d’Ivoire will lock horns with 2014 World Cup winners Germany, as well as Ecuador and world cup debutants Curaçao in Group E.

Tunisia, as usual in world cups, will face a tough group against the Netherlands, Japan and the winner of a Union of European Football Associations playoff pool match between Poland, Ukraine, Sweden and Albania.

Egypt has one of the best chances to go far in the world cup due to their group being one of the easier ones on paper. The Pharaohs will face Belgium, Iran and New Zealand in Group G and will look to Liverpool striker Mo Salah for inspiration.

World cup newcomers Cape Verde face a daunting task against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H.

Senegal will take on double world cup champions France, dark horses Norway and one of the intercontinental playoff teams (Iraq, Bolivia or Jamaica) in Group I.

Algeria will be hopeful of progression against world cup holders Argentina, Austria and Jordan. Ghana rounds off the African teams in a tough Group L against England, Croatia and Panama.

Across these fixtures, the challenge is clear, but so too is the opportunity created by the expanded format.

The world cup has never had an African champion, and this expansion format might be the key to unlocking that dream.

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