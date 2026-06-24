Young Gauteng golfer sets his sights on international stage

A young Kwa-Thema golfer, Themba Shongwe, is already making a name for himself on the golfing scene. The nine-year-old’s biggest desire is to one day compete in some of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, reports African Reporter.



Themba ‘s golfing journey began when he was only four years old. His passion for the sport was sparked during his time at Thabo Lesedi Pre-school, where a putting green exhibition was set up at the school’s entrance.



“I became interested in golf when I saw the putting green at my preschool. I was fascinated by it and wanted to learn more about the sport,” he said.

Themba with his father

Levin Shongwe. Photo: Supplied

His father, Levin Shongwe, recognised his son’s enthusiasm and, as a result, introduced him to the game.



“My dad inspires me the most. When he realised how much I loved golf, he encouraged me to play.

“I used to cry at night asking him for ‘that thing from school’ because I wanted to play golf so badly,” he explained.



Themba expressed love for golf, saying it is more than just a sport; it is a peaceful and fun sport.



“It helps me focus and enjoy myself at the same time. I look up to Tiger Woods, and I watch his videos to learn from the way he chips the ball. He inspires me to keep practising and improving my game,” Themba said.



Themba has participated in several tournaments, including the Woodlands Masters held from May 3 to 5 this year.



He has also participated in various Ekurhuleni Golf Development tournaments hosted at courses across the East Rand, including Ebotse, Nigel, Serengeti, Pollak Park, State Mines and Royal Oak.



Themba’s hard work has already earned him two trophies and three medals, achievements he considers among the proudest moments of his golfing career.

Themba Shongwe dreams of competing on the international stage. Photo: Supplied

“My biggest achievement so far is winning trophies and medals. It makes me happy and motivates me to work even harder,” he cited.



Themba mentioned that his golfing career is fascinating and truly enjoyable, but challenges exist.



One of Themba’s biggest challenges is trying to score below 90. Getting new golf clubs can also be difficult sometimes.



He highlighted that balancing schoolwork and sport is another important part of his routine. To ensure good performance at school, Themba attends extra classes at school while maintaining a disciplined training schedule.



“A typical training day includes putting practice, chipping drills, bunker shots and playing either nine or 18 holes, depending on the day.



“My short-term goal is to win the current tournament that I am competing in through the Ekurhuleni Golf Development programme. My long-term ambitions, however, are much bigger,” mentioned Themba.

“I want to play in the four major tournaments in the world, including the Masters, US Open and PGA Championship.”



In the next five years, Themba hopes to compete in scratch league competitions, and within 10 years he dreams of playing at the Masters Tournament alongside the world’s best golfers.



“Success means making my family and my country proud,” he said.



Whenever things become difficult, Themba finds motivation in the desire to improve his scores and continue progressing in the sport he loves.



With determination, discipline and a strong support system behind him, Themba is proving that age is no barrier to chasing big dreams.



His journey is only beginning, but his passion and commitment suggest a bright future lies ahead on the fairways

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