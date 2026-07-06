Secunda martial arts veteran shortlisted for international award

Veteran instructor JP Vorster of Victory Taekwondo Family Centre in Secunda has been named one of three finalists for the American Taekwondo Association (ATA) International Instructor of the Year Award.

According to Ridge Times, this adds another accolade to a remarkable martial arts career spanning 30 years. The announcement was made during a live broadcast from Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US by chief master Scott Skiles and grand master Tammy Harvey Stauber, placing Vorster among the top instructors recognised by the organisation for their contribution to the growth and development of t

aekwondo.

The nomination comes during a milestone year for Vorster, who is celebrating three decades in the sport as both an athlete and instructor. Inspired by 3 Ninjas films, Vorster and his brothers, Martin and JC, began their taekwondo journey in February 1996. Thirty years later, Vorster remains actively involved in the sport and continues to mentor students of all ages. Over the years, he has built an impressive competitive record, earning success at both national and international levels.

Vorster builds an impressive competitive legacy

He won his first medals in his debut year of competition and captured his first national championship title in 2004 before going on to claim several more national honours. In 2007, Vorster competed at his first world championships in Arkansas, US, where he secured a bronze medal in sparring. He later received his national colours in 2015.

His progression through the ranks culminated in his achieving his sixth-degree black belt in 2021, making him one of the highest-ranked practitioners in South Africa. He is expected to test for his seventh-degree black belt in 2027. In 2022, Vorster became one of South Africa’s first taekwondo masters after completing his master’s training.

His passion for the sport led him to take over Victory Taekwondo Family Centre from his instructor, Johann Beukes, in 2016. Today, the centre boasts approximately 160 students ranging from three to 68 years old. Vorster runs the school alongside his wife, Erika, and sister-in-law, Cornelia Bosch.

“The students I teach keep me going. I love teaching. I can have the worst day, but when I see my students, I am overjoyed,” said Vorster.

Asked about the highlights of his career, Vorster pointed to his world championship bronze medal and becoming one of the first Masters in SA. “My instructor, Scott Skiles, in the US, is someone I look up to because of his teaching methods,” he said. Skiles serves as chief master instructor and director of training at the ATA International headquarters.

Although Vorster has reduced his competitive schedule in recent years to focus on his business and students, he will return to the international stage in July when he represents SA at the ATA World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be joined by 13 athletes from Victory Taekwondo Family Centre, while three supporters from the club will also travel to the event that takes place from July 14-19.

“I have been training hard this year in preparation for the world championships after taking a step back from tournaments over the past six years,” said Vorster.

In addition to running his club, Vorster serves as tournament director for ATA South Africa. “What I love about the sport is teaching my students discipline and how to defend themselves, not only through kicking and punching,” said Vorster.

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