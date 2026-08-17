Randburg and Western Cape karate athletes shine on international stage in Malaysia

Athletes from Goju Ryu Randburg returned home to Old Parks Sports Club with medals, memories, and a spirit of excellence after representing South Africa at the 25th Annual Milo International Karate Championship held in Malaysia, reports Randburg Sun.

The tournament brought together fierce competitors from across the globe, with South Africa’s Goju Ryu contingent, made up of 14 athletes and four coaches from Randburg and the Western Cape, standing tall throughout the competition.

Goju Ryu Randburg team at OR Thambo International Airport on their way to Malaysia. Photo: Supplied

Randburg’s dojo sent seven athletes, ranging from just nine to 44 years old, alongside two coaches, proving that karate truly is a discipline for all ages. The team comprised Thandile Mbentse, Sibahle Mazibuko, Makhotso Motloung, Thato Dipale, Melusi Mbentse, Leilah Bhyat, and sensei Nigel Jirira. Leilah Bhyat and sensei Nigel Jirira also served as two of the team’s four coaches, bringing their experience both on and off the mat.

Their hard work and dedication paid off with two standout podium finishes. Thandile earned a bronze medal in individual kata for girls aged 9 to 10, impressing the judges with her focus and warrior’s attitude. Bhyat went one step further, powering her way to a silver medal in individual kumite female senior under 68kg, a tremendous achievement in a highly competitive category.

Leilah Bhyat receives her silver medal at the 25th Annual Milo International Karate Championship, held in Malaysia. Photo: Supplied

Beyond the medals, the trip was a cultural experience to remember. The athletes visited local sites, savoured signature Malaysian dishes and experienced the country’s renowned hospitality.

A highlight for athletes and parents alike was the Batu Caves, an important historical site with a whopping 272 steps to climb.

Jirira reflected on the team’s journey. “The competition was incredibly stiff. The standard was world-class and every point had to be earned, but that’s exactly what has inspired us to come back to the dojo and put in the work.

Sensei Nigel Jirira alongside Thandile Mbentse as she receives her bronze medal. Photo: Supplied

“We’ve already set our sights on the Goju Ryu World Championship in 2028, and this experience has given us a clear picture of what it will take to compete at that level again, having already competed in the 2024 World Championship in Austria.

“I am incredibly proud of our athletes. Most of them are so young, yet they represented their country with honour, dignity, and true fighting spirit. They’ve made Goju Ryu Randburg proud.”

The team’s success is a proud moment for Goju Ryu South Africa and a testament to the growing legacy of traditional karate as a living art in the country.

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