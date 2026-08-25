Girls soccer takes centre stage at inaugural Curro Halala Cup

Sixteen U19 girls’ football teams from across South Africa came together for the inaugural Curro Halala Cup, creating a new national platform for young female footballers to compete, showcase their talent, and catch the attention of scouts, reports Fourways Review.

Held during women’s month in Johannesburg, the tournament highlights the rapid growth of girls’ school football, with the number of girls’ football teams across the Curro network more than doubling over the past three years.

Addressing players at the opening of the tournament, Curro deputy CEO Marí Lategan emphasised that the young footballers were not simply participating alongside the boys’ game.

“You are here not as a supporting act, but as the main event. The growth of women’s football in South Africa is creating new opportunities for young players, and providing role models for girls watching from the sidelines.”

FH Odendaal against Northern Academy at the Curro Halala Cup. Photo: Supplied



The accolades were on display.

Curro Wilgeheuwel’s U19 team has won the Waterstone Super Cup three consecutive times, most recently in 2025, establishing itself as one of Gauteng’s leading school football sides. Curro Soshanguve learner Onkarabile Ramoganya was selected to represent her school at the 2026 Tximist Cup in Spain, an international youth tournament featuring strong women’s football teams from around the world.

Curro Hillcrest and Curro Curro Wilgeheuwel head-on at the Curro Halala Cup. Photo: Supplied

Norkem Park has also tested itself against high-level opposition, including Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies U20 during the 2026 Gauteng Engen Knockout Challenge U20 Girls. Steyn City has developed an established girls’ football programme, while Parktown Girls now fields five teams in the JVW Schools League, competing against schools from Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni. Its first team and U15A side both finished top of their respective streams this season.



Seventeen-year-old Bonolo Mokoma knows that pathway first-hand. The JVW player recently made her senior international debut for Banyana Banyana at the 2026 COSAFA Women’s Championship, scoring on her debut.

Returning to the Halala Cup to speak to the next generation, Mokoma encouraged young players not to be intimidated by the pressure that comes with competing on a national platform.

“Just keep on believing. To play for Banyana Banyana, you can make it. There are coaches here who are scouting for players to go and play for their clubs.”



For Norkem Park, head of sport Andrew Gifford said the value of the tournament extends beyond football.

“I don’t think I can put into words what this tournament does for the boys and girls. We need tournaments like this. We’re using football as a vehicle for the kids to go further with their academics. It’s not really all about football. Academics are obviously very important, and tournaments like this allow them to be seen and to open doors beyond the game.”

The tournament reached its decisive stage, with FH Odendaal facing Norkem Park in one semi-final, while Curro Hillcrest took on Pretoria High School for Girls in the other.

The winners advanced to the inaugural girls’ final at HeronBridge College, where the first-ever Curro Halala Cup girls’ champions were crowned.

For Lategan, the tournament represents more than a new school sporting competition.

“I am proud that Curro is the organisation that said: Girls deserve a national stage too.”

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