Bryanston judoka sets sights on world stage after national victory

Bryanston based athlete Andrew Coucourakis-Vermaak, the National Judo Championships were about more than simply winning a medal. He wanted to show how much he had developed since the previous national championships, reports Sandton Chronicle.

“My biggest goal going into the National Championships was to win while demonstrating the growth in my judo since the last National Championships.”

After achieving his goal, Andrew kept the celebrations simple, choosing to share the moment with the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

“I celebrated with my family at home over dinner.”

What makes Andrew’s approach to competition particularly distinctive is his desire to remain true to himself on the mat. Rather than simply focusing on winning, he enjoys using his own style to express his personality through his fighting.

“I love being able to showcase my personality through how I fight and sticking to my own specific brand of judo.”

That confidence is matched by a strong determination. While many athletes experience moments when the pressure of competition and training can make them question their journey, Andrew said giving up has never been an option for him.

“No, never. I have never even thought about giving up.”

Away from the dojo, Andrew enjoys spending his free time playing video games and soccer, giving him a balance outside the demands of competitive judo.

But his biggest ambitions remain firmly rooted in the sport.

“In five years I see myself competing among the world’s best and being a real contender on the world’s biggest stage. I work hard every day to try and achieve this goal.”

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