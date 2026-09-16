Sandton bodybuilder returns home as a 2-time world champion

Sandton resident Xola Magwaza (38) made history at the International Natural Bodybuilding Association/Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA/PNBA) Natural Universe in Singapore by becoming the first South African to win a natural universe open title, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Magwaza returned home as a two-time world champion after competing across four categories and collecting three gold medals. His primary victory came in men’s physique, where he was crowned overall champion and earned a professional card.

The achievement places him among an elite group of athletes who have won gold on the two biggest stages in natural bodybuilding while earning professional cards in different categories.

Two-time world champion Xola Magwaza proudly displays his medals, trophy and professional athlete certificate after making history at the INBA/PNBA Natural Universe in Singapore. Photo: Xoliswa Zakwe

For Magwaza, the journey represents a personal triumph over adversity. A few years ago, he faced obesity, depression and financial strain following a severe pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Gyms were closed, we couldn’t really go outside and so eating was my solace.

Once the restrictions were lifted, after having gained a lot of weight, I was fed up with how I allowed myself to get to that state, so I vowed I would turn my life around,” said Magwaza.

That vow launched a successful career in natural bodybuilding. In 2024, he won the overall title in the Sports Model category at Natural Olympia, earning his first professional card.

Despite his success, Magwaza admitted he had not anticipated reaching international heights, noting that while everyone trains to win, he was genuinely shocked when his name was announced because he understood the magnitude of the moment.

Xola Magwaza during the period when he was battling obesity and depression before embarking on the fitness journey that would eventually make him a two-time world champion. Photo: Supplied

He expressed gratitude for his wife’s support throughout his journey. “My wife has been so instrumental throughout this journey, and without her, as cliché as it may sound, I don’t think I’d achieve any of this because her support and sacrifices have been crucial.”

Reflecting on his journey, Magwaza noted that if the version of himself who battled obesity and depression could see him today, he would be proud that he remained humble and chose to inspire others through his achievements.

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