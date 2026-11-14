Mpumalanga twins win Youth Olympic rugby silver in Dakar

Rugby players Siphesihle and Thubelihle Marule from Uplands College near White River in Mpumalanga won silver in Dakar, Senegal, from November 1 to 3 after earning places in the South African U17 rugby sevens team at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Lowvelder reports the Marule twins helped South Africa top Pool A unbeaten before defeating Argentina 24–12 in the semi-finals. In a closely contested final, South Africa narrowly missed out on gold, losing 26–19 to France.

Selection journey

“A fantastic achievement for Siphesihle and Thubelihle, who have made the Uplands College community incredibly proud,” said Uplands College sports administrator Brandon Potgieter.

Their journey to national selection began with their inclusion in the 30-player extended training squad. After a successful first training camp in Stellenbosch, both brothers were invited back for a second camp, having progressed into the reduced 18-player squad.

They continued to impress throughout the selection process, ultimately securing their places among the final 12 players chosen to represent South Africa.

This remarkable achievement is a proud moment for Siphesihle and Thubelihle, their families, and the entire Uplands College community.

“We congratulate both brothers on reaching this significant milestone,” said Potgieter.

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