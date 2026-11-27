The 2026 World Aquatics Short Course (25m) Championship will take place this year from Tuesday until Friday (December 1 -4) in Beijing, China, and Stephanie Houtman is one of the swimming stars from Pretoria who has been tipped as a potential medal winner in the 1500m freestyle event.

Houtman will participate at this championship for the third time, having won the 1500m freestyle event in record time at the same competition in 2024, reports Pretoria Rekord.

“I’m always humbled, honoured and privileged to be able to represent South Africa at these prestigious aquatic events and to be in the same venue with so many of the world’s best swimmers,” the former pupil of Pretoria High School for Girls, who is currently pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Brand Building at Emeris Online, remarked during a recent interview.

The 1500m freestyle is not only gruelling for swimmers, but usually also requires a highly tactical approach.



Swimmers must make a total of 59 turns during the 1500m event at a short-course meet.



The turns underwater are critical in maintaining planned pacing versus the 1500m long course (50m) where there are only 29 turns.

“The short course and the long course events require a different strategy, which makes the 1500m such an exciting race to participate in,” Houtman explained.

She was also selected to represent South Africa in 2022 and 2024 at this championship.



In 2024 she broke the African and South African short course record for the 1500m Freestyle at the event.



This fact not only makes her excited to once again have the opportunity to test herself against the best in the world, but will also boost her self-confidence when she steps onto the world’s biggest swimming stage once more.

Two years after Houtman’s achievement in 2024, her record still stands. However, Swimming South Africa has not yet updated their records despite Houtman and her club requesting this.

Training for short course championships requires treating the underwater phases like an entirely separate discipline. Elite swimmers spend up to 40% to 50% of a short course race submerged.



Mastering underwater dolphin kicks and breath control separates medallists from the rest of the field.

“Fortunately, I am lucky to train weekly in both a 50m and 25m pool, which really helps me with my race planning for both formats”, Houtman remarked.

Houtman is a distance powerhouse.



Unlike short distance sprinters, she specialises in the most gruelling distance events in the pool, the 800m and 1500m freestyles, where maintaining a precise stroke rhythm over hundreds of consecutive laps is required.

The championships will take place at the iconic Beijing National Aquatics Centre, also known as the ‘Water Cube’.

Kaylene Corbett and Kaydn Naidoo – both Emeris Alumni – will also represent South Africa at the 2026 World Aquatics Championships (25m).

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