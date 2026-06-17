11 injured after taxi crashes into creche in KZN

Multiple passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The vehicle also sustained extensive damage to the front section, right side and windscreen due to the impact.

Members of the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) reported an incident where eleven people were injured after a taxi crashed into the wall of a nursery school in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident occurred on Tuesday after RUSA was called out around 17:19, when the Operations Centre received reports of a motor vehicle accident on Crocodile Road.

Crash

Upon arrival, Reaction officers established that the taxi veered off the roadway and crashed into the wall of a creche building.

The white Toyota Hiace was transporting 11 occupants at the time of the incident.

According to the information received on the scene, the driver attempted to make a left turn when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The minibus left the roadway and crashed into the wall of the creche.

Injuries

Multiple passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The vehicle also sustained extensive damage to the front section, right side and windscreen due to the impact.

Paramedics treated injured occupants on the scene before transporting them to the hospital for further medical attention.

8 killed in accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that occurred on Tuesday morning, a minibus taxi and a truck collided on the N4 Toll Road between Ngodwana and Waterval Onder, towards Waterval Boven.

According to Arrive Alive reports, eight people were declared deceased, and one person sustained critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this stage, as investigations are currently underway at the scene.

Multiple vehicle crash

ALS Paramedics responded to a multiple vehicle crash on the N2 North Bound before the Nandi Offramp, north of Durban.

The incident occurred just before 9pm on Tuesday evening, when three vehicles were involved in a collision, leaving multiple patients with various injuries.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos, with the incident stretching across all lanes of the National Highway.

Trapped driver

One of the drivers involved was found entrapped in the wreckage. Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his thirties, and unfortunately found that he sustained fatal injuries, there was nothing the Paramedics could do to save the mans life.

He was declared deceased on the scene. Where the Ethekweni Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to cut the man free.

About five patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further medical assistance.

According to Arrive Alive reports, the events leading up to the crash remain unknown; however, South African Police Service officials are conducting an investigation.