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16 injured as speeding taxi crashes into containers in Ekurhuleni

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By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

2 minute read

26 September 2026

04:31 pm

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The crash is thought to have occurred when the taxi's brakes failed while it was speeding

Taxi crash Daveyton Ekurhuleni

All 16 occupants of the taxi were injured in the crash. Picture: X/@_ArriveAlive

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Sixteen people were injured on Friday when a Toyota minibus taxi crashed into stationary containers in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The containers were being used as a tyre repair business.

Taxi’s brakes failed

Emergency services in the City of Ekurhuleni said it is suspected that the taxi was travelling at high speed and that its brakes failed as it approached the intersection.

The incident happened at the intersection of Eiselen and Sibeko streets.

Serious injuries after taxi crash

The EMS services said the taxi driver and a female passenger sustained critical injuries.

“The driver was trapped behind the steering wheel and had to be extricated by firefighters,” it said.

It added that two other passengers, including a 15-year-old boy, were seriously injured but stable. The other 12 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The people inside the tyre-repair containers were not injured.

“All injured occupants were transported to various medical facilities.”

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Ekurhuleni road safety taxi taxi crash
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