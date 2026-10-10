19 suspects arrested in Durban amid protests against illegal immigration

According to police, most of the arrested suspects are students.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested 19 suspects since Thursday amid protests against illegal immigration.

In July, the Constitutional Court ruled that refugees and asylum seekers must be given the opportunity to access processing centres, regardless of whether they entered South Africa illegally.

The case between the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and the Minister of Home Affairs concerned the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Refugees Act relating to the asylum application process.

On 28 September, Home Affairs issued the directive regarding the intake of asylum seeker applications. It has sparked protests across the country, with South Africans voicing their frustration. This came after foreign nationals flooded Home Affairs offices across the country in an attempt to submit their asylum seeker applications.

Among the concerns raised by South Africans is that Home Affairs resources were being diverted from the department’s day-to-day responsibilities to deal with illegal immigrants.

On Friday, 9 October, Home Affairs withdrew the asylum directive, citing overwhelmed Home Affairs offices, officials at risk, and serious threats to public safety and order.

Arrests from illegal immigration protests

On Saturday, police confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects, with 15 arrested on Friday night following violent protests in Durban and surrounding suburbs. Four suspects were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public.

The suspects will face charges of public violence and malicious damage to property, with the possibility of other charges being added. Two houses were burnt in the Umbilo area, while several shops were damaged in and around Durban. A few of those damaged shops were looted.

According to police, most of the arrested suspects are students. Intelligence officers and detectives are continuing the search for those responsible for the burning of vehicles and buildings.

Police further dismissed rumours and misleading information circulating on social media regarding the MTN8 Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates FC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The match is going ahead as planned, and police have put necessary measures in place to protect spectators, officials and players. All roads leading to the stadium are open and will remain open,” said police.

“Anybody who attempts to stage any kind of protest on the routes leading to the stadium, or anywhere in the vicinity of Moses Mabhida Stadium, will be met with the strong arm of the law.”