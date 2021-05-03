News
Crime | News
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
3 May 2021
12:58 pm

Cape Town ‘underworld boss’ Modack appears in court

Siyanda Ndlovu

The three made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

Alleged Cape Town underworld boss Nafiz Modack. Picture Flickr

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said more accused may be added in the cases of Cape Town’s alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan.

The three made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

The Modack group is infamously blamed for the surge in extortion rackets in the city and its expansion into Khayelitsha and other townships.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the three face different charges.

ALSO READ: Clampdown on private security firms

“There are three different charges, where all three accused are involved, then two of them are involved and then one is involved,” Natabazalila said.

“In the first three, Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan are charged with intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act,”

“Then Modack and Morgan appeared on their own in another case which relates to the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth in which they are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and illegal pinging.

“Then Modack appeared on his own in three other charges. He is charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and attempted murder. All cases have been postponed to Friday when all parties will discuss issues of bail. There are more charges that are likely to be added on the charge sheet, as well as more accused.”

The case has been remanded to Friday, 7 May.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Deployment of SANDF soldiers extended to 13 Sept - at cost of R255m
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

CRIME

Grade 1 pupil raped: Calls for Lesufi to suspend principal of Tshwane school
5 days ago
5 days ago

COURTS

Justice for Thandeka Mdeliswa: Murderer gets 25 years for killing actress
5 days ago
5 days ago

COURTS

Another blow for Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma
5 days ago
5 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Deployment of SANDF soldiers extended to 13 Sept - at cost of R255m
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

CRIME

Grade 1 pupil raped: Calls for Lesufi to suspend principal of Tshwane school
5 days ago
5 days ago

COURTS

Justice for Thandeka Mdeliswa: Murderer gets 25 years for killing actress
5 days ago
5 days ago

COURTS

Another blow for Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma
5 days ago
5 days ago