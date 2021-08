Tracy Lee Stark

For starters, you need the desire or decision. Then you need to make it a priority, then discipline and after, a sacrifice, says Llewellyn Devereaux, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of The Genie Group.

Devereaux is a strategy/innovation consultant, best-selling author, global speaker, and writes for publications worldwide.

