WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses SA on latest in Covid-19 fight

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on the latest decisions regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the regulations in place to curb the spread of the virus.

South Africans are hopeful for a move to a lower lockdown level, with fewer restrictions.

Among the most glaring issues the President is expected to address is the ongoing ban on liquor sales, which has not only angered many ordinary South Africans hoping for a tipple, but holds severe financial implications for businesses in both the liquor and hospitality sectors.

Restaurant Association of SA chief executive Wendy Alberts this week said the industry made a call to Ramaphosa to lift the alcohol ban and allow restaurants to open for dinner trading hours.

“The alcohol ban had a terrible effect in our industry. We expect the president to allow us to still operate and lift the alcohol ban,” said Alberts.

Watch the live stream of the President’s address below, courtesy of the SABC:

Among the other pressing issues is tomorrow’s expected reopening of schools.

Education minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said her department is ready to welcome learners back to schools tomorrow, and that an extended closure of schools would be detrimental to pupils. It remains to be seen whether this is part of the president’s plans.