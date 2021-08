The Springboks have a mountain to climb if they are to salvage something out of their three-Test match series against the British and Irish Lions. Despite an encouraging first half, South Africa – playing just their second Test since winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019 – were defeated 22-17 by the tourists in the first Test in Cape Town on Saturday. The world champions created less chances, their discipline was disappointing and they predictably ran out of steam due to their lack of game time as the seconds ticked by. The Lions exposed them under the high ball,...

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The kicking game was won by us in the first half and we got the rewards, but the second half was a different story.

“They won that battle and it gave them territory, advantage in broken field play and we had to scramble, and could not cope.”

He added: “We did not make the step-up needed when required. We can certainly salvage this. A proper review is needed, but we can sort it out, no doubt. It worked in the first half, and I believe what happened in the second half is fixable.”

Before the series the home side would have counted on the x-factor – altitude – for the remaining two Tests.

However, due to a surge in Covid infections that threatened both camps in the lead-up to the Test series, a decision was taken to play the second and third Tests in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg.

Lions coach Warren Gatland said: “To beat the world champions in their own backyard is very special. Next week is going to be even tighter and tougher.”

The series may not have the vibrant, vocal spectators at the game that is synonymous with Lions tours of the past. Nor will the Tests be taken to the different corners of the country. However, the rivalry is as strong and tough as ever – as witnessed by the 80-odd minutes on Saturday. We are in for a cracker next weekend.

Let’s hope the Boks can rise the occasion.