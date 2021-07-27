Brian Sokutu
Some community policing forums overstep legal boundaries, say security experts

DA MP Cilliers Brink, party spokesperson for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, however, argues that neighbourhood watches are 'not the problem in KZN or any other province'.

Signs put up by residents in Phoenix guarding their suburb throughout the night, 22 July 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
For neighbourhood watches to be effective, they should operate within the law – forming part of the community policing forums (CPFs), two leading security experts said on Monday. Institute for Security Studies (ISS) analysts Dr Johan Burger and Gareth Newham comments followed the weekend call by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Sihle Zikalala for a stricter regulating of neighbourhood watches – a stance condemned by the DA. DA MP Cilliers Brink who is party shadow minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, has described Zikalala to be “out of touch with the situation in his own province”. Arguing that neighbourhood watches were...

