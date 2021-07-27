Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
27 Jul 2021
4:55 am
Some community policing forums overstep legal boundaries, say security experts
Brian Sokutu
DA MP Cilliers Brink, party spokesperson for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, however, argues that neighbourhood watches are 'not the problem in KZN or any other province'.
Signs put up by residents in Phoenix guarding their suburb throughout the night, 22 July 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Read more on these topics