Limpopo hosts international IASIA conference

Alex Japho Matlala

The Limpopo provincial government and the Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) have jointly expressed jubilation that the province is hosting the International Association of Schools and Institute of Administration (IASIA)-International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) conference this week.



The conference was to have taken place in Bela-Bela from 19-25 July last year. But due to the Covid outbreak last year, it was postponed to 26- 30 July.



“This is the second time in IASIA’s history that the conference is being held on the African continent,” said LTA acting chief executive Ndavhe Ramakuela.



The event, which was expected to attract 400 international academics to Limpopo, has since been changed from a hybrid format to an online conference due to current tight pandemic restrictions.

“We are excited about South Africa and Limpopo, in particular, playing host to this historic conference,” said Ramakuela yesterday.



“The choice by IASIA to host an event of this magnitude is confirmation that Limpopo is a perfect business and conferencing destination of choice.”



IASIA is an entity of IIAS which has its own board of management and general assembly and its own network. It shares the secretariat with IIAS.



“The IASIA-IIAS influences the global governance agenda through high impact events targeting and involving both public service and academia, production and dissemination of relevant knowledge on public governance, enabling collaborative and strategic projects with members and partners and accrediting both academic and professional training programmes in line with standards of best practices in public management,” said Ramakuela.



“The strategic objectives for LTA to participate in this conference is to support the exhibition platform for the emerging tourism SMMEs and the industry in general, facilitate and build partnerships between public and the private sector to foster tourism marketing and transformation in the tourism industry.”