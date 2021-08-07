Vaccines administered at homeless shelters in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The Western Cape Department of Health rollout out vaccines to a homeless shelter in the province on Friday. Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo joined the vaccination drive.

Vaccines for the homeless

The department said 250 homeless people were set to get their jabs. On Friday, nearly 100 people queued at Hope Exchange while health workers also administered vaccines at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein.

Other communities to receive vaccines in the coming weeks include Elsies River

At Hope Exchange where 55 Homeless People have already been vaccinated with 38 still queuing for their vaccines. We are BUSY and #LeavingNoOneBehind@WestCapeHealth @nomafrench @alanwinde pic.twitter.com/ECX3O27wNh — Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) August 6, 2021

WC vaccination sites on Saturday

Public vaccination sites in the Western Cape on Saturday include:

Robertson Civic Centre

Goodwood Civic Centre

Gugulethu CHC

Mitchells Plain CHC

Heideveld CDC

Somerset West Mall

Kleinvleih Hall

Khayelitsha CDC (Site B)

Today, Western Cape Minister of Health, @nomafrench, joined the vaccination drive at the Hope Exchange homeless shelter, where 250 homeless people are expected to receive the vaccine.#LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/5ZeeXxC7k6— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 6, 2021

Vaccine update in South Africa

On Friday, the newly-appointed Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and a panel of experts briefed the media on the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Sisonkoe study results on the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were shared, an it was announced that residents would soon be able to get their jabs at community pharmacies as well.

Prof Glenda Gray gave an update on the Sisonke Phase 3B open-label implementation. Sisonke was completed on 17 May, vaccinating 477 234 vaccinated health workers at 122 sites.