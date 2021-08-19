‘Banana republic’: DA says Mapisa-Nqakula will turn Parliament into ‘circus’

Cheryl Kahla

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday had no kinds words for African National Congress (ANC) National Assembly speaker candidate, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

National Assembly vote

‘Banana republic circus’

The party said: “Under Mapisa-Nqakula, South Africa’s Parliament will revert to a banana republic circus meant to rubber-stamp every ludicrous policy the ANC can exploit to enrich their cadres”.

In addition, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said “Mapisa-Nqakula is the least suitable candidate for the position; she has a litany of allegations of misconduct against her”.

Mazzone also said Mapisa-Nqakula is grossly unfit for the position, and instead nominated the party’s Parliamentary Caucus Chairperson, Dr Annelie Lotriet, as their candidate for the post.

Who is Dr Annelie Lotriet?

According to Mazzone, Lotriet is qualified for the position of the speaker:

She has years of experience as a member of Parliament

Loriet is currently a member serving on the Ethics Committee.

She serves on the Section 25 Ad-hoc Committee on land expropriation.

Previous experience includes DA Shadow Minister for Science and Technology, Higher Education and Training, as well as Arts and Culture.

Mazzone said Lotriet “has an appreciation for the processes of Parliament and will ensure that all aspects of the Constitutional and institutional mandate are upheld at all times”.

“Dr Lotriet will be a dynamic and impartial Speaker who has a fantastic record in Parliament and is beyond reproach”.

Mazzone said Parliament should now choose between “a candidate who is beyond reproach”, and an “ANC cadre who has absolutely failed in her capacity as Minister”.

“In what universe is she qualified for the job? Mapisa-Nqakula has continuously shown disdain for accountability, transparency and Parliament itself.

“But now she is meant to overlook the workings and proceedings of an institution she seems to abhor. What an absolute travesty. The ANC should hang its head for nominating such a shameful candidate.”

