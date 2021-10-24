Daily news update: Nando’s cuts ties with Cliff, Australia beats SA in T20, load shedding is back

Citizen reporter

Just days after he dismissed social activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane’s experience of racism as ‘anecdotal and unimportant,’ broadcaster Gareth Cliff has lost Nando’s as a sponsor.

The global restaurant chain issued a statement on Saturday announcing and explaining its decision. The brand began by reiterating their support for “healthy debate” and the right to freedom of speech.

Eskom on Saturday announced stage 2 load shedding due to a shortage of generation capacity. As such, load shedding will begin at 9pm on Saturday and continue until 5am on Monday.

Eskom explained that the implementation of stage 2 load shedding was necessary to ensure adequate reserves for the week ahead.

The Proteas have been swearing blind that they will give their all in the T20 World Cup and they certainly did in the field after their batting failed, but it was still not enough to deny Australia victory in the opening match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Having posted just 118 for nine with the bat, South Africa made Australia sweat as they reached their target with five wickets down and only two balls remaining.

Africa’s last absolute monarch on Saturday called for calm and dialogue in the kingdom of Eswatini following a visit by regional mediators to try resolve the national crisis and deadly unrest.

Formerly known as Swaziland, the country has been rocked by demonstrations that broke out in June and have prompted authorities to deploy the army and shut down the internet.

An Indian couple sailed across submerged streets in a massive cooking pot to reach their wedding venue on Monday, as heavy rains flooded the southern state of Kerala.

The couple borrowed the pot from a local temple and enlisted two men to push the makeshift boat, images that have gone viral on social media showed.