25 Oct 2021
Daily news update: Menlyn robbery suspects on the run, COJ rejects load shedding, Lesufi retracts claims against Afriforum

Police forensics on the scene of a Cash in Transit robbery on Van Dyk road in Boksburg, 29 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Three suspects on the run after Menlyn robbery

Following a shooting during a Menlyn robbery on Sunday, South African police in Brooklyn are investigating a case of robbery and attempted murder.

Two people were shot after a jewellery store in Menlyn was robbed – one security guard and one civilian.

According to a statement by police regarding the Menlyn robbery, it is alleged that three suspects, two men and a woman, entered the store and demanded jewellery at gunpoint.

Lesufi retracts AfriForum assassination, stalking claims

Accusations made by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during a departmental press conference in November 2019 against Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum have been retracted. 

Lesufi said during the 2019 conference that AfriForum had been “following” him and his family, and that they tried to “assassinate” him. 

ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula tells people to vote EFF

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula appears to have used the wrong hashtag while on the campaign trail and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and their supporters won’t let him live it down. 

On Sunday, Mbalula tweeted “The President is now in ward 26 addressing the community in Turfloop. ANC in Polokwane #voteEFF #BuildingBetterCommunities.”

City of Joburg says it won’t implement load shedding

Following their scathing statement with regards to Eskom’s latest load shedding announcement, the City of Joburg has declared that it will not be load shedding its customers.

Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Mohamed Salah hailed a “big win” for Liverpool as the Egyptian forward’s hat-trick inspired a 5-0 victory against humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran riot in the 202nd meeting of English football’s biggest rivals.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Liverpool two goals ahead early on before Salah turned on the style with his treble.

Man begs police to put him in jail to escape his ‘unbearable’ wife

For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom.

A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars because life with his wife at home was unbearable, police said Sunday. 

