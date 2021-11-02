WIN with Davinci Hotel & Suites

Enid Mathieson

A plethora of must-try experiences on the Sandton calendar this season

With a little something for everyone, the DAVINCI Hotel & Suites in the heart of Sandton is the place to be this summer.

Jozi residents can pop in and soak up the variety of hip and happening experiences on a day and time that works for them, and even stay over if they so choose. To fill your social calendar with these must-try activities, keep reading or watch the video here.

High Tea in the City

“The need to reconnect with family and friends in a safe, luxurious space during lockdown is real. Our High Tea in the City has been designed for groups to safely gather in their own private space either inside at their own table or outside while soaking up the fresh air and summer rays by the pool,” says Andrew van Hasselt, GM of the DAVINCI Hotel and Suites.

Available from 14h00 – 17h00 every weekend, High Tea in the City offers a full buffet with a mixture of savoury and sweet delectables, a selection of premium coffees, teas and a private label MCC to toast.

Sparkling Saturdays

“Sparkling Saturdays is a wonderful morning out for both the ladies and their gents. You can choose to lie in and brunch later in the morning or end off your busy shopping spree in Sandton in our quiet oasis,” says Andrew.

Available from 11h00 – 13h00 every Saturday, guests can also enjoy a complimentary glass of Klein Zalze MCC while they feast off the luxury buffet on offer.

Date Night

“As the first property to introduce the date night concept to Sandton, we have certainly waxed it when it comes to throwing out all the romantic stops,” says Andrew.

Available on the first and last Thursday of every month, Date Night is an opportunity for all couples, young and old, to get out and be spoiled in the city. Offering a four-course meal and a bottle of wine to share, couples can relax and enjoy each other in an ambient, candlelit setting and even choose to stayover instead of rushing home for curfew.

Pairing Menu

Finally, one of the most exciting new additions to the DAVINCI’s offering is the pairing menu. The hotel has partnered with Le Bonheur wines to bring you a beautifully paired small plates with some of the restaurant and wine farm’s pre-selected finest on offer. Available daily on request in Maximillien Restaurant or DAVINCI Lounge, the pairing menu is a real reason to treat yourself and others to a fine meal in a beautiful space.

For more information on the various experiences and how to book, visit https://www.legacyhotels.co.za/hotels/davinci-hotel-and-suites or email davinci@legacyhotels.com. Go on. Treat yourself. A world of deliciousness awaits.

Competition closes Sunday, 28 November 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

*Additional Ts & Cs:

All travel expenses will be for the winner’s own account including car hire, Uber, etc.

Prize is valid for 6 months.

Enter now by completing the form below: