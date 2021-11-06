Another political killing? Suspect killed, officer shot in KZN [Pics]

Cheryl Kahla

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) authorities are investigating an alleged politically motivated shootout after three suspects opened fire at security officials in KwaMashu C Section.

Alleged political killings in KZN

Shoutout in KwaMashu

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said officials are investigating a charge of attempted murder.

Two suspects fled the scene with a stolen firearm. The third suspect was killed, and a Metro police officer was injured during the shootout.

The Durban metro police officer was allegedly protecting the councillor in KwaMashu at the time of the attack.

Watch: KwaMashu shootout

A metro police officer is in hospital after being shot in KwaMashu. One suspect was also wounded and two others managed to escape. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. #eNCA's @LethiweMdlulii is on the scene. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/jfoPkx81pT— eNCA (@eNCA) November 5, 2021

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage; authorities cannot confirm if the shooting is politically motivated.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Political killings curbed – Cele

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele praised the task team in KwaZulu-Natal for curbing the number of political killings in the province.

JUST IN: A shooting incident at an ANC councillor's office in KwaMashu, north of Durban has reportedly left one person dead. According to preliminary information, the deceased was passing by the offices which are located at C section of the township. @IOL PICS: Tebogo Sibisi pic.twitter.com/vYW3I5611S— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 5, 2021

Speaking to reporters at the Electoral Commission of SA result centre after the announcement of the local election outcome, Cele said the number of killings decreased since 2018.

“Every day somebody [was] shot. I think the police have done a very good job. It’s a team that has been dealing with the political killings since 2018.”

The task team was established three years ago when the number of killings in the province increased.

