Govt probing violent confrontation between SA students and ‘men in uniform’ in Cuba

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says it is working with relevant authorities, including the Embassy of South Africa in Cuba and department of health, to investigate a video showing South African medical students based in Cuba involved in a violent confrontation with men in uniform.

In the video, a man in uniform can be seen slapping one of the victims who is seated on the couch, while another slaps another standing victim as his friend tries to defend him.

“The South African Government is aware of the video circulating on social media purporting to involve South African students in Cuba. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is working with relevant authorities to investigate the situation,” said Dirco on Monday.

The department of health has now released a statement confirming that some of the people who appeared in the video clip are indeed South African medical students based in Cuba.

“The department, working closely with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, and other relevant authorities has initiated a process to investigate circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident,” it said in a statement.

The findings of the investigation will be communicated to all the affected parties, including families of the students.

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has appealed to members of the public to desist from sensationalising the video clip as it has potential to harm the families of the students and diplomatic relations between South African and Cuban Governments.”