11-year-old killed by illegal electricity connection next to puddle of water

Narissa Subramoney

An 11-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted by illegal connections abandoned next to a puddle of water.

The incident took place at the Tjovitjo informal settlement, in Orange Farm, on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations show that a group of boys were allegedly swimming in a body of water next to the railway line when one of them made contact with open wires on the ground and was electrocuted.

“The deceased’s brother is alleged to have carried the victim’s body to the Golden Highway where the Gauteng Emergency Services (GES) found and declared him dead on the scene,” said Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi Baanyang.

The power giant has extended its condolences to the boy’s family.

“It is most concerning to us that it is often children who fall victim to these unscrupulous acts of criminality where cables are openly laid along the ground to steal electricity,” said Baanyang.

“Illegal connections are totally unsafe as they do not only risk injury to those conducting them, but also to others in the same vicinity.”

Eskom technicians have since disconnected the wires that were illegally connected to the transformer supplying

electricity to a neighbouring school.

It is working in partnership with the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to remove these illegal connections in the area.

#EskomGauteng #MediaStatement



Eleven (11) year-old boy fatally wounded by illegal connections in Orange Farm pic.twitter.com/M7svc49ec0— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 17, 2021

“Community members in areas with illegal connections tend to become hostile towards Eskom when removing these wires,” said Baanyang.

She said residents replaced the illegal connections shortly after their removal.

“We would like to urge members of the public to refrain from such acts of criminality as they are not only dangerous, but can be fatal” said Kith Maitisa, Eskom SHEQS Manager in Gauteng.

The power utility has intensified its customer education, by shining the spotlight on incidents related to electrical safety and the responsible use of electricity, in support of its ‘Zero Harm’ value.

Members of the public are further encouraged to report those conducting illegal electricity-related activities to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

NOW READ: Avocado search ends in tragedy as two electrocuted to death