WIN! In Zanzibar life’s a beach

Competition Rules:
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Due to Covid-19 regulations that may change from time to time, and country to country, compliance to laws and regulations must be adhered to by the winners. Non-compliance forfeits the prize.
- Travel dates are subject to availability in 2022 and dependent on Covid-19 regulations and laws in all territories. Africa Stay, The Citizen and any of its agents or suppliers cannot be held liable for any changes due to circumstances beyond its control.
- Winners must be in possession of a valid passport and any visa fees payable for non-South African passport holders remain the liability of the winner.
- The prize does not include transportation to and from OR Tambo International Airport.
- Any personal amenities, additional items or perishables required are for the winner’s own account.
- Prizes may not be exchanged for cash.
- Employees and or agents of Africa Stay, The Citizen and Global Airways may not enter the competition.
- Entrants must be 18 years or older.
- Entrants agree that Africa Stay, The Citizen nor its agents or providers cannot be held liable for any injury or infection whatsoever.
Visit: www.africastay.com
Competition closes Monday, 28 February 2022 at midnight.
In addition the following Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will automatically be entered into the competition.