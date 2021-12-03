WIN! In Zanzibar life’s a beach

Enid Mathieson

Competition Rules:

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Due to Covid-19 regulations that may change from time to time, and country to country, compliance to laws and regulations must be adhered to by the winners. Non-compliance forfeits the prize. Travel dates are subject to availability in 2022 and dependent on Covid-19 regulations and laws in all territories. Africa Stay, The Citizen and any of its agents or suppliers cannot be held liable for any changes due to circumstances beyond its control. Winners must be in possession of a valid passport and any visa fees payable for non-South African passport holders remain the liability of the winner. The prize does not include transportation to and from OR Tambo International Airport. Any personal amenities, additional items or perishables required are for the winner’s own account. Prizes may not be exchanged for cash. Employees and or agents of Africa Stay, The Citizen and Global Airways may not enter the competition. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Entrants agree that Africa Stay, The Citizen nor its agents or providers cannot be held liable for any injury or infection whatsoever.

Visit: www.africastay.com

Competition closes Monday, 28 February 2022 at midnight.

In addition the following Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will automatically be entered into the competition.