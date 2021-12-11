Ramaphosa to address state memorial service in honour of FW De Klerk

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday deliver the eulogy at the state memorial service for the late former president of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk, the Presidency confirmed on Saturday.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president under former president Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996 in the government of national unity, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony.

A state memorial service in honour of De Klerk’s role in South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s will be held on Sunday morning at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, attendance of the memorial service will be limited to accredited persons only, according to the Presidency. The memorial event will be live-streamed on government digital platforms.

NatJoints warns against disruptions

On Friday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it was satisfied with preparations ahead of the memorial service and warned against any disruptions.

NatJoints is a structure that comprises all law-enforcement agencies at both national and provincial levels, as well as various other government departments.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, in a statement.

Mathe said they were satisfied with the plans put in place, which included security plans, route security and access control of all the relevant departments.

Invited guests who are attending the memorial event were urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner.

“Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn in a safe and secure environment.”

